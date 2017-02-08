Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Giving from the heart

Samantha Dean literally gives from the heart to help others as she donates blood on Saturday, Feb. 4.Samantha Dean literally gives from the heart to help others as she donates blood on Saturday, Feb. 4. She is assisted by Abby Hilliard in the Carter Blood Care mobile lab,

which was set up at the Mount Vernon Fire Station to collect donations. A total of 18 people stopped by and 16 units of blood were collected, five of the people were first time donors.

