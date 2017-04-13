Community News
Coloring contest provides abuse prevention awareness
- Published on 09 April 2017
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
A Blue Ribbon Week Coloring Contest helped provide abuse prevention awareness to families of young children.
The contest was sponsored by the Franklin County Child Welfare Board. Each winner received a toy prize for their colorful entry. The prizes were presented and winners announced in informal ceremonies Friday, March 31. See the April 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of winners and more information.