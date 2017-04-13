Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Coloring contest provides abuse prevention awareness

Published on 09 April 2017
Blue Ribbon Coloring Contest winnersA Blue Ribbon Week Coloring Contest helped provide abuse prevention awareness to families of young children.

The contest was sponsored by the Franklin County Child Welfare Board. Each winner received a toy prize for their colorful entry. The prizes were presented and winners announced in informal ceremonies Friday, March 31. See the April 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of winners and more information.

