Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Lowes donates to Paint Our Town

Published on 11 April 2017
Tracey Reed, manager of the Lowes Regional Distribution Center, presented a check to Daniel Gray of the Paint Our Town CommitteeTracey Reed, manager of the Lowes Regional Distribution Center, presented $2,500 checks to a local program on Friday, March 31.

Daniel Gray of the Paint Our Town Committee receives a check to help cover costs of the second annual project. Lowes received the funds from their corporate office for having the Best Heroes Project in 2016, which was Paint Our Town.

