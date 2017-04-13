Community News
Lowes donates to Paint Our Town
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 11 April 2017
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Tracey Reed, manager of the Lowes Regional Distribution Center, presented $2,500 checks to a local program on Friday, March 31.
Daniel Gray of the Paint Our Town Committee receives a check to help cover costs of the second annual project. Lowes received the funds from their corporate office for having the Best Heroes Project in 2016, which was Paint Our Town.