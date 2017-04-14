Community News
911 dispatchers recognized
Mary Beth Rudel, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Public Safety Manager, presents Joe Shadbolt, Franklin County’s 911 Communications Supervisor, with an award of appreciation to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
She left gifts for all of the dispatchers, including Heather Bearden, Lance Harris, Chris VanArt, Jacqueline Mendez, and Megan Oud.