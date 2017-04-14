Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

911 dispatchers recognized

Published on 14 April 2017
Mary Beth Rudel, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Public Safety Manager, presents Joe Shadbolt, Franklin County’s 911 Communications Supervisor, with an awardMary Beth Rudel, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Public Safety Manager, presents Joe Shadbolt,  Franklin County’s 911 Communications Supervisor, with an award of appreciation to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

She left gifts for all of the dispatchers, including Heather Bearden, Lance Harris, Chris VanArt, Jacqueline Mendez, and Megan Oud.

