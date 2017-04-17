Community News
Craig Harvey receives Lifetime Achievement award
- Published on 17 April 2017
Craig Harvey was awarded the Ed C. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday, April 4 for his dedication to the funeral industry through service in his hometown and the profession as a whole.
This is the highest honor an individual can receive from the East Texas Funeral Directors Association. He is now eligible for recognition from the state organization. See the April 13 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about Mr. Harvey.