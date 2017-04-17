Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mon04172017

Last updateMon, 17 Apr 2017 11am

Back You are here: Home News Community News Craig Harvey receives Lifetime Achievement award

Community News

Craig Harvey receives Lifetime Achievement award

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 17 April 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Craig Harvey was awarded the Ed C. Smith Lifetime Achievement AwardCraig Harvey was awarded the Ed C. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday, April 4 for his dedication to the funeral industry through service in his hometown and the profession as a whole.

This is the highest honor an individual can receive from the East Texas Funeral Directors Association. He is now eligible for recognition from the state organization. See the April 13 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about Mr. Harvey.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.