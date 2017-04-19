Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Wed04192017

Last updateWed, 19 Apr 2017 5pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Perfect weather greets Tour de Cypress riders

Community News

Perfect weather greets Tour de Cypress riders

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 19 April 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Cyclists stretch as far as the eye can see on the first leg of the Tour de Cypress rides on Saturday, April 15.Cyclists stretch as far as the eye can see on the first leg of the Tour de Cypress rides on Saturday, April 15. More than 170 riders traversed Franklin County on the five routes included in the event.

  A total of 272 people took advantage of the near perfect weather to participate in the rides. See the April 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of those who finished each ride first.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.