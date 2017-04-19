Community News
Perfect weather greets Tour de Cypress riders
Community News
- Published on 19 April 2017
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Cyclists stretch as far as the eye can see on the first leg of the Tour de Cypress rides on Saturday, April 15. More than 170 riders traversed Franklin County on the five routes included in the event.
A total of 272 people took advantage of the near perfect weather to participate in the rides. See the April 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of those who finished each ride first.