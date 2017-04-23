Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun04232017

Last updateSun, 23 Apr 2017 12pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News St. Clair Endowment awards total $21,000

Community News

St. Clair Endowment awards total $21,000

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 23 April 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

front row, Betty Crane - FOL, Sherry Daniel - MVM, Susan Sample - LOL, Marie Latortue - MVRC, Keitra Stoker - FCAA; and, back row, Pepper Puryear - MVC, and Larry Smith - AMM.The Harris and Irene St. Clair Endowment funds were distributed by Mary Lou Mowery (far left), treasurer for the FCHA which administers the funds,

and were accepted on behalf of their respective organizations by, front row, Betty Crane - FOL, Sherry Daniel - MVM, Susan Sample - LOL, Marie Latortue - MVRC, Keitra Stoker - FCAA; and, back row, Pepper Puryear - MVC, and Larry Smith - AMM. For more about this program, see the April 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.