Community News

The Harris and Irene St. Clair Endowment funds were distributed by Mary Lou Mowery (far left), treasurer for the FCHA which administers the funds,

and were accepted on behalf of their respective organizations by, front row, Betty Crane - FOL, Sherry Daniel - MVM, Susan Sample - LOL, Marie Latortue - MVRC, Keitra Stoker - FCAA; and, back row, Pepper Puryear - MVC, and Larry Smith - AMM. For more about this program, see the April 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.