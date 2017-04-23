Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Biggest loser

Published on 23 April 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Stephen Newton was name the Biggest Loser in the Franklin County Health Wellness Center.Stephen Newton was name the Biggest Loser in the Franklin County Health Wellness Center. He received a check for $1,000. The contest ran from January 12 to April 13.

Mr. Newton lost the greatest percentage of weight for a total of 47 pounds. He dropped from a size 36 to a 32. The contest started with 60 people with four continuing to the end. The other finalists were Steven Donald, Ester Harmon, and Jennifer Beene.

