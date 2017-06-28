Army of builders

Community News

U. M. ARMY members from the First United Methodist Church of Van Alstyne replace a porch for a home in the 200 block of Miller St. on Monday, June 19.

Ashton Swift was the “saw master” at this work site. Helping hold the board are Angelica Botello and Zane Madison. Also working at this location were, clockwise from behind the group, Lucie Spencer, Tim Urban, Caitlin Weaver, Sadie Ingram, and Lauren Smallwood, bottom right. Michelle Morse is not shown. Groups of student workers and adults were scattered around town working on various houses.