Fireworks on Lake Cypress Springs celebrates 20th year

Published on 05 July 2017
Fireworks over Lake Cypress SpringsLast Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the annual Fireworks on Lake Cypress Springs event. The event  celebrates U.S. Independence Day.

It honors both the service of members on the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department and that of the Boltz family who continue the tradition. To learn more about this event and how it has changed over the years, see the July 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

