Community News
Fireworks on Lake Cypress Springs celebrates 20th year
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 05 July 2017
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Last Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the annual Fireworks on Lake Cypress Springs event. The event celebrates U.S. Independence Day.
It honors both the service of members on the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department and that of the Boltz family who continue the tradition. To learn more about this event and how it has changed over the years, see the July 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.