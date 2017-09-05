Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Neal, Tuckers to serve as Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals

Published on 02 September 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Jocee Neal and Johnna and Steve TuckerJocee Neal and Steve and Johnna Tucker will serve as Grand Marshals at the Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Sept. 2 in downtown Mount Vernon.

The festivities will begin Saturday, Sept. 2 with a parade through downtown at 11 a.m. It will be followed by games for kids on the plaza.  For more details, see the Aug. 31 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

