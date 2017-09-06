Rodeo Royalty

Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Published on 06 September 2017
Princess Reygan Alsup, Queen Victoria Sanders, Junior Queen Alyssa Blanton, and Junior Princess Colbi BazeThe 2017 royalty for the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County was crowned this weekend.

Princess Reygan Alsup, Queen Victoria Sanders, Junior Queen Alyssa Blanton, and Junior Princess Colbi Baze will represent the posse at rodeos, parades and other events throughout the year. For more about these young ladies, see the September 7 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

