Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri09082017

Last updateThu, 07 Sep 2017 4pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Rodeo provides competition, fun

Community News

Rodeo provides competition, fun

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 08 September 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Brodee Bradley ponders how to get to the goats tail to pull the ribbon off.Brodee Bradley ponders how to get to the goats tail to pull the ribbon off. He competed both Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3 at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Labor Day Weekend Rodeo.

More than 2,000 people attended over its two day run. For more details about the rodeo and a listing of winners in various events, see the Sept. 7 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.