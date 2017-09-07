Rodeo provides competition, fun

Community News

Brodee Bradley ponders how to get to the goats tail to pull the ribbon off. He competed both Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3 at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Labor Day Weekend Rodeo.

More than 2,000 people attended over its two day run. For more details about the rodeo and a listing of winners in various events, see the Sept. 7 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.