Participants compete for ranking and prize money

Community News

Dexter Goodman slides off his horse in the steer wrestling competition. He wrangled the steer to the ground in 5.3 seconds.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse annual Labor Day Rodeo Sept. 2 and 3 drew competitors from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Montana to compete for prize money and ranking to qualify for regional and national events. See the Sept. 7 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about the winners at the event.