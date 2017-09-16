Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Ribbon cutting

left to right, Linda Sciongay, Vivan Warren, Martha Deming, Brenda Kenegar, Georgia Gibson, Dorothy Szepesi, Carolyn Galloway, Michelle Chitsey, Jerry Boyd, Carmen Sparks, Barbara Dacus, and Sandra McCurry. Jerry Boyd, center, celebrated joining the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, September 12 for the JBoyd Studio/Gallery located at 570 Texas Hwy. 37 S.

He was joined by fellow artists, from left to right, Linda Sciongay, Vivan Warren, Martha Deming, Brenda Kenegar, Georgia Gibson, Dorothy Szepesi, Carolyn Galloway, Michelle Chitsey, Carmen Sparks, Barbara Dacus, and Sandra McCurry. The studio provides a place to create art, display the art, offer classes and has a retail store.

