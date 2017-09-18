Community News
Ramsay, Teague honor by Rotary as Paul Harris Fellows
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 19 September 2017
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Rotary President Neil Scott is shown with Carolyn Teague and Michael Ramsay who were honored with the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow award by the Mount Vernon Rotary Club at the club’s meeting last Friday.
To learn more about this award and these two outstanding citizens, see the September 14 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.