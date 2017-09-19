Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mount Vernon Cares

Published on 20 September 2017
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

75 Mount Vernon Cares volunteersA total of 75 Mount Vernon Cares volunteers will be mentoring Mount Vernon ISD students in grades seventh - 12th for the 2017-18 school year at lunch time on Wednesdays.

The group provides $50 food vouchers at Brookshire’s each month and are seeking donations for this school year. The tax deductible donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 238, Mount Vernon, TX 75457.

