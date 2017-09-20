Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Prayer on the Square

Published on 21 September 2017
More than 250 people gathered on the downtown Mount Vernon square for prayer on Sunday, September 17.More than 250 people gathered on the downtown Mount Vernon square for prayer on Sunday, September 17. People from all denominations and walks of life came together.

Keitron Fountain provided music and T.K. Fountain sang a solo. Jill Lowry and Angie Haynes gave testimonies. Various area pastors took turns praying, reading scripture, and bringing a message during the event.

