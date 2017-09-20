Community News
Prayer on the Square
21 September 2017
More than 250 people gathered on the downtown Mount Vernon square for prayer on Sunday, September 17. People from all denominations and walks of life came together.
Keitron Fountain provided music and T.K. Fountain sang a solo. Jill Lowry and Angie Haynes gave testimonies. Various area pastors took turns praying, reading scripture, and bringing a message during the event.