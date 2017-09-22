Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Ribbon Cutting

Members of the staff, Sixto DeLeon, Reina Hernandez, Jennifer Karina Barajas, Patricia Ibarra, and Gabriel Sherwood helped to cut the ribbon.A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the El Manna Tex-Mex Restaurant’s joining the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce was on Thursday, September 14.

Members of the staff, Sixto DeLeon, Reina Hernandez, Jennifer Karina Barajas, Patricia Ibarra, and Gabriel Sherwood helped to cut the ribbon. Fernando Barajas now owns the restaurant, which is located on the I-30 South Service Rd. just west of Hwy. 37. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

