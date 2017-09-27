Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Wed09272017

Last updateWed, 27 Sep 2017 3pm

Fifteenth Handicapable Rodeo successful

Published on 27 September 2017
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Ruben Saavedra of Chapel Hill ISD thoroughly enjoys his opportunity to ride the “bull”.Ruben Saavedra of Chapel Hill ISD thoroughly enjoys his opportunity to ride the “bull”. The 15th annual Handicapable Rodeo was attended by more than 800 people.

The event was Friday, September 22 at the Sulphur River Cowboy Church on Hwy. 37. Volunteers from the FFA groups from Mount Vernon, Saltillo, and Mount Pleasant schools, as well as from many other groups. See a listing in the September 28 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

