Harvey relief

Community News

Zander Redar, Jose Arzola, Josh Finney, Caleb Davila, and Paul Tullis deliver donations to a Hull Daisetta ISD staff member on Saturday, September 23.

The school was hit hard by flooding during Hurricane Harvey. Each Mount Vernon ISD campus collected clothes, toiletries and school supplies. The football team collected $430 in cash and loaded the items into a 16 foot box trailer.



