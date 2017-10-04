Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu10052017

Last updateWed, 04 Oct 2017 6pm

Local ministry supplying water purification units to Puerto Rico

Published on 05 October 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

John McAuley, Bob Pierson, Kenny Spurlin and Randy Burrow from First Baptist Church in Winnsboro and Nelda Crocker from New Hope Baptist Church in Scroggins volunteered last week to prepare buckets for use in water purification. After the devastation from Hurricanes Maria and Irma, one of the most critical needs in Puerto Rico is access to clean water. A local group has stepped up to help.

Providing clean water for those who need it most has been the mission for the Northeast Texas International Water Ministry (NTIWM) located in Scroggins for the past 2.5 years. To learn more about this ministry, see the October 5 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

