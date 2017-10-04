Community News
Local ministry supplying water purification units to Puerto Rico
After the devastation from Hurricanes Maria and Irma, one of the most critical needs in Puerto Rico is access to clean water. A local group has stepped up to help.
Providing clean water for those who need it most has been the mission for the Northeast Texas International Water Ministry (NTIWM) located in Scroggins for the past 2.5 years. To learn more about this ministry, see the October 5 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.