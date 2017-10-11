Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Area based AMBUS reports on disaster, will be at CountryFest

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force AMBUSA report of the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force AMBUS, based in Hopkins County, was presented to members of the Mount Vernon Rotary Club at their meeting October 6.

Citizens will have the opportunity to see the area based unit during CountryFest on Saturday.The AMBUS can carry up to 20 patients lying supine and the patients can receive treatment while being transported. See the October 12 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information about the AMBUS.

