Jaggers family honored for 100 years of farm production

Published on 12 December 2017
Stanley, Lou, Jack, Norma, Butch, and Margie Jaggers at the family home place where the boys grew up.The Jaggers family was recently honored during the Annual Family Land Heritage Ceremony for keeping their property in continuous agricultural production for more than 100 years.

Jesse M. and Sarah Jane Pollard Jaggers moved their family, which included eight children, from Alabama to Mississippi to Texas in 1889 and purchased 200 acres in 1893 from the original John Humphrey Survey A -215. The land is home to the historical marker of the Ripley Massacre. For more about this family and their use of the property, see the December 7 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

