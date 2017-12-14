Food delivery

Community News
Food collected through the American Legion’s food drive was delivered to the Community Food Bank of Franklin County on Monday, December 11.
More than 1,757 pounds was donated for use in the Christmas baskets for clients of the food bank. Representing the American Legion are Kim Epperson, Commander Bill Germann, David Epperson, Joseph Sabedra, and Frank Cardinal.