New roof

Published on 24 December 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

The replacement roof on the historic home of Col. Henry Clay Thruston, the tallest Confederate Soldier and arguably the tallest on either side, was completed last FridayThe replacement roof on the historic home of Col. Henry Clay Thruston, the tallest Confederate Soldier and arguably the tallest on either side, was completed last Friday.

Funds raised through the community’s support of the Historical Association’s 2017 Christmas Tour of Homes funded the project along with a donation of labor by Two Pines Construction made the project possible. The home is located about 500 yards west of Hwy. 37 on CR NW1010.

