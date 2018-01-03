Community News
New construction
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 04 January 2018
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Construction of new businesses and the renovation of older structures were prevalent in the Franklin County area during 2017. Duke’s Travel Center, located on the South Service Road to I-30 at the 147 exit, is set to open in mid February.
See the 2017 Year in Review story in the Jan. 4 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of top stories from last year.