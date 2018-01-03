Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu01042018

Last updateWed, 03 Jan 2018 4pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News New construction

Community News

New construction

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 04 January 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Duke’s Travel Center, located on the South Service Road to I-30 at the 147 exit, is set to open in mid February.Construction of new businesses and the renovation of older structures were prevalent in the Franklin County area during 2017. Duke’s Travel Center, located on the South Service Road to I-30 at the 147 exit, is set to open in mid February.

See the 2017 Year in Review story in the Jan. 4 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of top stories from last year.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.