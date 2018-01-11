Community News
Sidewalk replacement
Juan Gonzalez of JAG Designs uses a jack hammer to break up the concrete sidewalk on the south side of the downtown Mount Vernon square.
That portion of the walk is being modified to accommodate the new entry door for the expansion of the Genealogical research room into the old Crescent Drug building. JAG has also been contracted to replace the sidewalk along Houston St. going south from Main St.