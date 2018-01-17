Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu01182018

Last updateWed, 17 Jan 2018 4pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Gas pump security measures in place

Community News

Gas pump security measures in place

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 18 January 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

A red strip with a serial number can be found on gas pumps at Brookshires and CEFCO.Security measures have been taken at local gasoline pumps to help protect customer’s financial information from card skimming.

The gas station at Brookshire’s recently added another layer of security. A red strip with a serial number is now on the reader where consumer’s enter their cards. For more information about security at local pumps, see the January 18 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.