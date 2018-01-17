Community News
Gas pump security measures in place
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 18 January 2018
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Security measures have been taken at local gasoline pumps to help protect customer’s financial information from card skimming.
The gas station at Brookshire’s recently added another layer of security. A red strip with a serial number is now on the reader where consumer’s enter their cards. For more information about security at local pumps, see the January 18 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.