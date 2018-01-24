Community News
Sarah Brod hired as county’s AgriLife Extension for Ag
- Published on 25 January 2018
Sarah Brod was officially hired by the Franklin County Commissioners Court Monday as the new Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources.
She is the first full time agricultural and 4-H focused extension agent solely serving Franklin County in more than eight years. To learn more about her background and qualifications, see the January 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.