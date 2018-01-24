Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri01262018

Last updateWed, 24 Jan 2018 4pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Sarah Brod hired as county’s AgriLife Extension for Ag

Community News

Sarah Brod hired as county’s AgriLife Extension for Ag

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 25 January 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sarah BrodSarah Brod was officially hired by the Franklin County Commissioners Court Monday as the new Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

She is the first full time agricultural and 4-H focused extension agent solely serving Franklin County in more than eight years. To learn more about her background and qualifications, see the January 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.