Legion donates $17,000 in equipment to county

Community News

American Legion Post 243 leaders presented more than $17,000 in thermal imaging equipment to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the four fire departments in the county in informal ceremonies at the law enforcement center Monday, January 22.

The funding for the devices came through the Post’s fund raising at its three Bingo nights conducted at the local post hall. See the January 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information about these devices.