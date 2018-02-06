Rhymes-Johnson is speaker for Black History Month program

Community News

Connie Rhymes-Johnson, an area educator and president of the local area chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), will be the featured speaker at the 10th annual Black History Month program.

The event is sponsored by the Black Onyx Club and will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Cultural Arts Center with the theme “Honoring the Past Inspiring the Future.” To learn more about Mrs. Johnson and this free event, see the Feb. 1 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.