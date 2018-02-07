Community News
Alert: new stop sign downtown
- Published on 08 February 2018
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Drivers beware. A new four-way stop sign was installed on the southeast corner of the downtown Mount Vernon plaza on Friday, February 2 where Main and Houston streets intersect.
Drivers will need to be cautious in the area and make sure they do not earn themselves a ticket for not stopping. During the day on Friday, many drivers were pulled over and issued a warning ticket after driving through the intersection. See the February 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information.