Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu02082018

Last updateWed, 07 Feb 2018 3pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Alert: new stop sign downtown

Community News

Alert: new stop sign downtown

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 08 February 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

TxDOT workers installed a new four-way stop sign on the southeast corner of the downtown Mount Vernon plaza Drivers beware. A new four-way stop sign was installed on the southeast corner of the downtown Mount Vernon plaza on Friday, February 2 where Main and Houston streets intersect.

Drivers will need to be cautious in the area and make sure they do not earn themselves a ticket for not stopping. During the day on Friday, many drivers were pulled over and issued a warning ticket after driving through the intersection. See the February 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.