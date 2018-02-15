Local man dies from flu complications

Community News

Franklin County authorities are stating that a local man may have died due to complications from the flu. This will not be confirmed until autopsy reports are received.

Bryan Alcorn, age 45, died Sunday, Feb. 11 at his home. He had been suffering from flu symptoms for approximately two weeks and had been seen by a doctor. For more about Mr. Alcorn and ways to prevent the flu, see the Feb. 15 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.