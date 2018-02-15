Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Local man dies from flu complications

Published on 15 February 2018
Franklin County authorities are stating that a local man may have died due to complications from the flu. This will not be confirmed until autopsy reports are received.

Bryan AlcornBryan Alcorn, age 45, died Sunday, Feb. 11 at his home. He had been suffering from flu symptoms for approximately two weeks and had been seen by a doctor. For more about Mr. Alcorn and ways to prevent the flu, see the Feb. 15 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

