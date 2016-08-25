Roycroft pleads guilty in stepson’s death, gets life sentence

News

Christie Lynn Roycroft, age 30 of Mount Vernon, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after entering a guilty plea to the charge of capital murder of a person under the age of 10 years in the stabbing death of her six-year-old stepson, Wesley Benjamin “Ben” Roycroft.

The plea culminates the case just over seven months after the murder at the family’s apartment in Mount Vernon the morning of Dec. 31, 2015. See the rest of this story in the Aug. 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.