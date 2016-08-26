Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

State seeks $300,000 for ramps, two streets to get repairs

Published on 27 August 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Daniel Taylor, area engineer for TxDOT, holds up a map showing the changes for the on and off ramps from I-30 to the north service road.The Texas Department of Transportation’s Paris District requested $300,000 in local funds to assist with a $1.8 million change in the north service road exit and entry ramps between Spur 423 and Hwy. 37 in a presentation at a special session of the Mount Vernon City Council Monday evening, August 22.

Current council members had not heard of the project for which previous city administrator Tony Stonecypher obligated the city to fund more than 18 months ago. See the August 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about this request.

