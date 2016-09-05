Sulphur Bluff man arrested for livestock theft

News

A Sulphur Bluff man was arrested in Hopkins County today and charged with theft of livestock after failing to return 125-160 head of cattle he was grazing on his pasture back to the owner in West Texas.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Toney Hurley reported the suspect, Lindy Wayne Shipley, age 48, formerly of Franklin County, provided grazing land in northeast Texas to a West Texas rancher for the past two years. See the September 1 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for the rest of this story.