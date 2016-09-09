Community Food Bank of FC expanding storage space

News

The Community Food Bank of Franklin County is expanding its building on S. Leftwich St. thanks to a special fund raising effort early this summer to provide the $18,300 needed for the 20x40 foot addition.

Construction started with on site preparation August 21, and the concrete was poured Wednesday, August 31. See the September 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about the benefits this extra space will have for the food bank.