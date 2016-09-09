Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun09112016

Last updateFri, 09 Sep 2016 11pm

Back You are here: Home News News Community Food Bank of FC expanding storage space

News

Community Food Bank of FC expanding storage space

  • Print
Details
Category: News
Published on 11 September 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Concrete was poured this week to expand the Community Food Bank of Franklin County.The Community Food Bank of Franklin County is expanding its building on S. Leftwich St. thanks to a special fund raising effort early this summer to provide the $18,300 needed for the 20x40 foot addition.

Construction started with on site preparation August 21, and the concrete was poured Wednesday, August 31. See the September 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about the benefits this extra space will have for the food bank.

Copyright © 2016 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.