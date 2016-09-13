News

The Wood County Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has appointed longtime WCEC member, Kenneth R. Langley, as the representative of WCEC’s district three.

Mr. Langley replaces Dennis Wright, who resigned after 35 years of dedicated board service. Mr. Langley will serve the remainder of the retiree’s three year term. For more about Mr. Langley’s background, see the Sept. 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.