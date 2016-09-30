Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sat10012016

Last updateFri, 30 Sep 2016 11pm

Back You are here: Home News News Backing the Blue

News

Backing the Blue

  • Print
Details
Category: News
Published on 30 September 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones, center, along with several other officers, accepts a $600 donation to help offset the cost of ballistic vests panels and helmets.Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones, center, along with several other officers, accepts a $600 donation to help offset the cost of ballistic vests panels and helmets.

Making the donation were Bill Germann, representing American Legion Post 243 and the Legion Post 243 Riders, Mandy Starr representing the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 243, and Kenneth Welch representing the Sons of the Legionnaires for Post 243. Each of the groups contributed to the overall donation.

Copyright © 2016 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.