Backing the Blue

News

Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones, center, along with several other officers, accepts a $600 donation to help offset the cost of ballistic vests panels and helmets.

Making the donation were Bill Germann, representing American Legion Post 243 and the Legion Post 243 Riders, Mandy Starr representing the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 243, and Kenneth Welch representing the Sons of the Legionnaires for Post 243. Each of the groups contributed to the overall donation.