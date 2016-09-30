Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Philhower announces resignation from water district board

Published on 01 October 2016
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Tim PhilhowerTim Philhower, Pct. 4 Director on the Franklin County Water District’s Board, announced last week that he would retire after 12 years on the board, including about half that time as president.

The resignation is to be effective Monday, Oct. 3.He stated that he ran again two years ago because there were issues that he thought himself best suited to help the district deal with due to his familiarity with the issues. For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

