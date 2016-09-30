Philhower announces resignation from water district board

News

Tim Philhower, Pct. 4 Director on the Franklin County Water District’s Board, announced last week that he would retire after 12 years on the board, including about half that time as president.

The resignation is to be effective Monday, Oct. 3.He stated that he ran again two years ago because there were issues that he thought himself best suited to help the district deal with due to his familiarity with the issues. For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.