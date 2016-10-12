News

Chief Jailer Robert Moore shackles the foot of James Arthur Crawford prior to returning him to the Franklin County Jail after a jury found him guilty of murder in the death of Kenneth Raley.

The jury deliberated for 2.5 hours following 10 days of testimony. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. See the Oct. 13 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for the rest of this story.