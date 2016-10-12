Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Wed10122016

Last updateWed, 12 Oct 2016 6pm

Guilty of murder

Published on 12 October 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Chief Jailer Robert Moore shackles the foot of James Arthur Crawford prior to returning him to the Franklin County Jail after a jury found him guilty of murder in the death of Kenneth Raley.Chief Jailer Robert Moore shackles the foot of James Arthur Crawford prior to returning him to the Franklin County Jail after a jury found him guilty of murder in the death of  Kenneth Raley.

The jury deliberated for 2.5 hours following 10 days of testimony. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. See the Oct. 13 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for the rest of this story.

