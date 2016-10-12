News
Gas leak downtown
- Published on 12 October 2016
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Jeremy Cox talks on a radio as the streets around downtown Mount Vernon were blocked off on Thursday, October 6.
A utility truck was boring a hole to install a new power pole and struck a gas line that had not been previously marked. Main St. just west of the downtown square was blocked off for about three hours as crews worked to contain and repair the gas leak.