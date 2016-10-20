Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

News

Pilgrim home at Lake Cypress Springs damaged by fire

A neighbor reported a fire at the residence of Eve Pilgrim in the 300 block of Charlya Drive in the Pine Valley development at Lake Cypress SpringsA neighbor reported a fire at the residence of Eve Pilgrim in the 300 block of Charlya Drive in the Pine Valley development at Lake Cypress Springs just after 6 p.m. on Friday, October 14.

  When all four fire departments arrived at the scene, the upper story on the rear left of the home was fully involved with flames shooting through the roof. See the October 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information.

