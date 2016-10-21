Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Weather warnings top Ratcliffe’s Emergency Management Summit

Published on 21 October 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Concerns about weather warnings dominated the Emergency Management Summit hosted last week by the Office of Congressman John Ratcliffe (R-Texas).

The first of its kind, the summit was designed to help emergency management professionals in Texas’ 4th Congressional District to prepare for major weather disasters requiring federal assistance. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones and Emergency Manager and Fire Marshal Robert Zinn attended.See the October 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a report on the topics and discussion at the summit.

