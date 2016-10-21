Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fire damages home of Josh Deal near Purley

Published on 22 October 2016
Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at the home of Josh Deal on CR SW3170.The home of Josh Deal in the 9000 block of CR 3170 caught fire around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.

Mr. Deal told officers that he had accidentally knocked over a cup of gasoline that was ignited by candles. Within minutes of the 911 call from Mr. Deal, units from all four fire departments responded to the scene. The home was fully engulfed in flames when the first units arrived.

