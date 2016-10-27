Arrests made in drug investigation

News

Investigators Leo Herrera and Josh Daily display items from a recent drug investigation. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, in a joint operation with the Sulphur Springs Special Crimes Unit, made arrests last week in an undercover drug investigation.

“We have been investigating a large supplier here in the county. We have and will continue to expend any resources available to stop this,” Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones said. “Anyone remotely involved will get arrested, and will have their day in court.” For more details about this investigation, see the Oct. 27 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.