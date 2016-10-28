News
Tina Rose named as full time administrator by council
28 October 2016
Tina Rose was named the full time city administrator for the City of Mount Vernon Monday night following a 90 minute executive session to review applications for the job.
Mrs. Rose, who had previously told the council she was not interested in the position full time, submitted her resume to the council last Friday. See the October 27 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about this appointment and Mrs. Rose’s background.