Veterans program

An honor guard representing various military branches marches up the center aisle to retrieve the flags near the end of the two hour Veterans Salute program at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 12.

Local veterans stood with their respective service flags during the program to announce their service. Approximately 120 veterans, family, and friends gathered to hear E. Rigley Briggs and Sam Elizalde speak. The ceremony ended with “Taps” being played and a 21 gun salute, fired outside the building’s south entrance.