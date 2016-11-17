Jeremy Cox named city’s Director of Public Works

News

Jeremy Cox has been named the City of Mount Vernon’s Director of Public Works.

City Administrator/Secretary Tina Rose announced the appointment to city staff this morning after making her selection from among four other candidates reviewed by the City Council in an executive session at their monthly meeting Monday evening. Mr. Cox has worked for the city for almost 22 years in a variety of capacities, which should serve both himself and the city well, according to Ms. Rose. See the November 17 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about Mr. Cox’s background.